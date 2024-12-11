Americas > US-based CCS developer unveils carbon credit offering for CO2 storage hub

US-based CCS developer unveils carbon credit offering for CO2 storage hub

Published 17:43 on December 11, 2024  /  Last updated at 17:43 on December 11, 2024  /  Americas, US, Voluntary

A US-based carbon capture and storage (CCS) project developer on Wednesday announced an offering of forward offtake agreements for an industrial carbon storage hub estimated to generate 400,000 offsets annually.
A US-based carbon capture and storage (CCS) project developer on Wednesday announced an offering of forward offtake agreements for an industrial carbon storage hub estimated to generate 400,000 offsets annually.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.