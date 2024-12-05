Americas > Watchdog pings EPA on lack of oversight over clean school bus funding

Watchdog pings EPA on lack of oversight over clean school bus funding

Published 23:09 on December 5, 2024  /  Last updated at 23:09 on December 5, 2024  / /  Americas, US

The US EPA failed to monitor the deployment of $836 million that was spent on helping schools across the country replace existing school buses with zero-emission counterparts, according to a Wednesday report.
The US EPA failed to monitor the deployment of $836 million that was spent on helping schools across the country replace existing school buses with zero-emission counterparts, according to a Wednesday report.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.