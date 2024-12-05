Carbon Taxes > EU likely to propose exempting small companies from CBAM in early 2025, senior EU official says

Published 16:51 on December 5, 2024  /  Last updated at 16:51 on December 5, 2024  / /  Carbon Taxes, CBAM, EMEA, EU ETS

The European Commission is likely to put forward a proposal to exclude small companies from the EU's Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM)  in Feb. 2025, a senior official told Carbon Pulse on Thursday.
