EMEA > Canadian tech company partners with Saudi firms to produce low-carbon concrete

Canadian tech company partners with Saudi firms to produce low-carbon concrete

Published 11:08 on December 5, 2024  /  Last updated at 11:08 on December 5, 2024  / /  EMEA, Middle East, Voluntary

A Canadian tech company has collaborated with a concrete producer and a gas distributor in Saudi Arabia to produce low-carbon materials by incorporating captured CO2, the companies announced this week.
A Canadian tech company has collaborated with a concrete producer and a gas distributor in Saudi Arabia to produce low-carbon materials by incorporating captured CO2, the companies announced this week.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.