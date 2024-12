INTERVIEW: EU 90% climate target should be “emission reductions only”, says Swedish MEP

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



The EU’s 2040 climate target proposal, due early next year, should make a clear distinction between emission reductions and carbon removals, said Swedish lawmaker Emma Wiesner, denouncing the bloc's plans to put forward a net target as “a slap in the face” and “a huge betrayal” for the European Parliament.