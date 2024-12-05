INTERVIEW: EU 90% climate target should be “emission reductions only”, says Swedish MEP
Published 10:49 on December 5, 2024 / Last updated at 10:49 on December 5, 2024 / Frédéric Simon / EMEA, EU ETS
The EU’s 2040 climate target proposal, due early next year, should make a clear distinction between emission reductions and carbon removals, said Swedish lawmaker Emma Wiesner, denouncing the bloc's plans to put forward a net target as “a slap in the face” and “a huge betrayal” for the European Parliament.
