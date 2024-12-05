Asia Pacific > Chinese emissions exchange launches carbon pledge services for local ETS

Chinese emissions exchange launches carbon pledge services for local ETS

Published 10:09 on December 5, 2024  /  Last updated at 10:09 on December 5, 2024  / /  Asia Pacific, China

An exchange that supports one of China's pilot carbon markets has unveiled an online financing service targeting carbon pledges in a latest attempt to explore innovative financial instruments.
