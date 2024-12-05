New Zealand climate commission pushes net negative 2050 target
Published 05:47 on December 5, 2024 / Last updated at 05:47 on December 5, 2024 / Mark Tilly / Asia Pacific, New Zealand
New Zealand’s Climate Change Commission (CCC) has called for more severe emissions reductions across all sectors in its updated advice to government published Thursday, while recommending shipping and aviation emissions to be included in a net negative 2050 target.
