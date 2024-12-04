Americas > State of Colima approves second-highest CO2 tax in Mexico

State of Colima approves second-highest CO2 tax in Mexico

Published 23:31 on December 4, 2024  /  Last updated at 23:31 on December 4, 2024  / /  Americas, Carbon Taxes, Mexico

The Mexican state of Colima approved a new carbon tax Tuesday, making it the ninth state in the country to adopt such a policy.
The Mexican state of Colima approved a new carbon tax Tuesday, making it the ninth state in the country to adopt such a policy.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.