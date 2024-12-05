EMEA > Energy professionals sceptical UK will hit climate targets

Energy professionals sceptical UK will hit climate targets

Published 00:01 on December 5, 2024  /  Last updated at 15:33 on December 3, 2024  / /  EMEA, UK ETS

Most energy professionals in the UK believe the country will fail to hit its climate targets, casting doubt over the government's flagship policy to decarbonise the electricity grid by 2030, a survey has found.
Most energy professionals in the UK believe the country will fail to hit its climate targets, casting doubt over the government's flagship policy to decarbonise the electricity grid by 2030, a survey has found.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.