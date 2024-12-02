Americas > Veteran carbon analyst joins ClearBlue Markets

Veteran carbon analyst joins ClearBlue Markets

Published 16:12 on December 2, 2024  /  Last updated at 16:13 on December 2, 2024  / /  Americas, Bavardage, EMEA, EU ETS

A veteran carbon analyst has joined carbon analytics and consulting firm ClearBlue Markets after leaving London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) earlier this year.
A veteran carbon analyst has joined carbon analytics and consulting firm ClearBlue Markets after leaving London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) earlier this year.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.