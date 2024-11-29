Asia Pacific > CN Markets: November sees highest monthly trading volume this year as deadline looms

CN Markets: November sees highest monthly trading volume this year as deadline looms

Published 11:13 on November 29, 2024  /  Last updated at 11:13 on November 29, 2024  / /  Asia Pacific, China

Prices in China’s national emissions market remained stable over the past week as trading volume surged, with analysts expecting liquidity to sustain throughout the rest of the year. 
Prices in China’s national emissions market remained stable over the past week as trading volume surged, with analysts expecting liquidity to sustain throughout the rest of the year. 


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.