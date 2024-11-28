Asia Pacific > Australian law firm ordered to pay A$9 mln in court costs after losing pipeline case

Australian law firm ordered to pay A$9 mln in court costs after losing pipeline case

Published 07:33 on November 28, 2024  /  Last updated at 07:33 on November 28, 2024  / /  Asia Pacific, Australia

A law firm that took on one of Australia’s largest oil and gas companies has been ordered to pay its legal costs of over A$9 million ($5.84 mln) after it lost the case.
