Washington releases updated CFS draft with book-and-claim, avoided methane provisions
Published 04:43 on November 27, 2024 / Last updated at 04:43 on November 27, 2024 / Bijeta Lamichhane and Iulia Gheorghiu / Americas, RINs & LCFS, US
Washington’s Department of Ecology (ECY) on Tuesday outlined its additional considerations for changes to the state’s Clean Fuel Standard (WCFS), which included book-and-claim as well as avoided methane crediting measures.
