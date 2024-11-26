ArcelorMittal freezes green steel projects in Europe, waits for EU policy guidance
Published 11:34 on November 26, 2024 / Last updated at 11:34 on November 26, 2024 / Frédéric Simon / Carbon Taxes, CBAM, EMEA, EU ETS
Europe’s largest steelmaker, ArcelorMittal, announced on Tuesday it had frozen final investment decisions over its ongoing decarbonisation projects on the continent until the company has “full visibility” on the EU policy environment.
