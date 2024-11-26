Americas > US EV sales double in 2023, vehicle emissions reach record low -report

US EV sales double in 2023, vehicle emissions reach record low -report

Published 01:26 on November 26, 2024  /  Last updated at 01:26 on November 26, 2024  / /  Americas, RINs & LCFS, US

US automakers showed progress lowering pollution from vehicles and nearly doubled electric vehicle (EV) sales to around 10% in 2023, according to a federal report published Monday.
US automakers showed progress lowering pollution from vehicles and nearly doubled electric vehicle (EV) sales to around 10% in 2023, according to a federal report published Monday.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.