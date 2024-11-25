Americas > North American investors commit $2 mln to Montana grassland carbon projects

North American investors commit $2 mln to Montana grassland carbon projects

Published 20:28 on November 25, 2024  /  Last updated at 20:28 on November 25, 2024  / /  Americas, Canada, Nature-based, US, Voluntary

A pair of North American investors announced Monday the finalisation of a $2 million investment in two Montana grassland conservation carbon projects.
A pair of North American investors announced Monday the finalisation of a $2 million investment in two Montana grassland conservation carbon projects.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.