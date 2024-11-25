EMEA > BRIEFING: Truckmakers bet on electrification to meet 2030 EU climate targets

BRIEFING: Truckmakers bet on electrification to meet 2030 EU climate targets

Published 16:26 on November 25, 2024  /  Last updated at 16:26 on November 25, 2024  / /  EMEA, EU ETS

European truck manufacturers are investing chiefly in battery-electric vehicles to meet their 2030 climate goals, but point to a lack of charging stations on EU roads, urging policymakers to be more ambitious on infrastructure.
European truck manufacturers are investing chiefly in battery-electric vehicles to meet their 2030 climate goals, but point to a lack of charging stations on EU roads, urging policymakers to be more ambitious on infrastructure.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.