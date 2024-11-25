Asia Pacific > Biochar producer plots generating carbon removals from waste in Singapore

Published 14:08 on November 25, 2024  /  Last updated at 14:08 on November 25, 2024  / /  Asia Pacific, Nature-based, Other APAC, Voluntary

A Singapore-based biochar developer plans to generate over 330,000 carbon removal credits through making biochar from waste for applications in buildings, agriculture, and landscaping.
