Asia Pacific > ADB launches plan to scale nature investments

ADB launches plan to scale nature investments

Published 10:35 on November 25, 2024  /  Last updated at 10:35 on November 25, 2024  / /  Asia Pacific, Biodiversity, Nature-based, Voluntary

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has launched a road map for increasing its nature positive investments, part of which involves exploring biodiversity credits.
The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has launched a road map for increasing its nature positive investments, part of which involves exploring biodiversity credits.


A Carbon Pulse login is required to read this content. Register today to access all biodiversity content in full for free.
You can also apply for a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service, for unrivalled news and intelligence on carbon markets and net zero as well as biodiversity. See what we offer.
If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.