Euro Markets: Midday Update
Published 12:17 on November 25, 2024 / Last updated at 12:17 on November 25, 2024 / Alessandro Vitelli / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS
European carbon prices advanced on Monday morning as the strong correlation with natural gas dragged EUA prices higher, while TTF traders reacted bullishly to an LNG supply outage in Australia and on forecasts calling for cooler temperatures and less wind.
European carbon prices advanced on Monday morning as the strong correlation with natural gas dragged EUA prices higher, while TTF traders reacted bullishly to an LNG supply outage in Australia and on forecasts calling for cooler temperatures and less wind.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.