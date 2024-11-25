Asia Pacific > South Korea, Malaysia to work together on international emissions reduction projects

South Korea, Malaysia to work together on international emissions reduction projects

Published 09:59 on November 25, 2024  /  Last updated at 09:59 on November 25, 2024  / /  Asia Pacific, Other APAC, Paris Article 6, South Korea, Voluntary

South Korea and Malaysia have teamed up to cooperate on GHG emissions initiatives, initially targeting a landfill project based in Terengganu state.
