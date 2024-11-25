Americas > Maryland’s environmental commission considers cap-and-invest for GHG cuts

Maryland’s environmental commission considers cap-and-invest for GHG cuts

Published 17:08 on November 25, 2024  /  Last updated at 17:08 on November 25, 2024  / /  Americas, US

Maryland’s environmental commission’s recommendations for climate investment mechanisms looks likely to include implementation of an economy-wide cap-and-invest scheme, as the state could risk missing its greenhouse gas (GHG) reduction targets.
Maryland’s environmental commission’s recommendations for climate investment mechanisms looks likely to include implementation of an economy-wide cap-and-invest scheme, as the state could risk missing its greenhouse gas (GHG) reduction targets.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.