Brazilian public prosecutors ask court to suspend Amazonas carbon credit concessions -media
Published 15:17 on November 21, 2024 / Last updated at 15:17 on November 21, 2024 / Graham Gibson / Americas, Nature-based, South & Central, Voluntary
Brazilian public prosecutors asked a federal court this week to suspend carbon credit concessions launched by the state of Amazonas, citing concerns around potential violations of Indigenous rights, according to a national media outlet.
