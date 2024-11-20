French bank launches sustainable forest fund with carbon data a key focus
Published 09:03 on November 20, 2024 / Last updated at 09:03 on November 20, 2024 / Bryony Collins / EMEA, Nature-based, Voluntary
A French bank has launched a sustainable forestry fund that will collect in-depth carbon data, saying this will give it a competitive advantage as companies up the value chain prepare to comply with EU reporting obligations.
A French bank has launched a sustainable forestry fund that will collect in-depth carbon data, saying this will give it a competitive advantage as companies up the value chain prepare to comply with EU reporting obligations.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.