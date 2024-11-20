NOAA unveils partnerships to advance ocean CO2 removal research, boost transportation’s climate resilience
Published 01:07 on November 20, 2024 / Last updated at 01:46 on November 20, 2024 / Americas, Nature-based, US, Voluntary
The US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) on Tuesday unveiled new partnerships to advance research on using the ocean to remove and store CO2, and enhance climate change resilience in the transportation sector.
