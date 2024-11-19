COP29: USDA won’t finalise voluntary carbon rules before Trump administration, secretary says
Published 17:12 on November 19, 2024 / Last updated at 17:12 on November 19, 2024 / Brandon Mulder / Americas, Climate Talks, Nature-based, US, Voluntary
A set of protocols being designed to help US land and forest owners gain access to the voluntary carbon market won’t reach a draft form before the end of President Joe Biden’s term, putting their fate in the hands of the incoming Republican administration.
