ECB flags transition risks of climate action for EU economy
Published 14:54 on November 19, 2024 / Last updated at 14:54 on November 19, 2024 / Sara Stefanini / EMEA, EU ETS
The EU needs coordinated policy to finance emissions reductions to 2030, integrating potential climate risks in order to avoid losses and disruptions stemming from a 'run on brown' scenario, the European Central Bank (ECB) and the European Supervisory Authorities (ESAs) warned on Tuesday.
The EU needs coordinated policy to finance emissions reductions to 2030, integrating potential climate risks in order to avoid losses and disruptions stemming from a 'run on brown' scenario, the European Central Bank (ECB) and the European Supervisory Authorities (ESAs) warned on Tuesday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.