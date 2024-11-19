Biodiversity > UK digital bank buys 25 acres of woodland as part of 2035 climate positive pledge

UK digital bank buys 25 acres of woodland as part of 2035 climate positive pledge

Published 12:43 on November 19, 2024  /  Last updated at 12:43 on November 19, 2024  / /  Biodiversity, EMEA, Nature-based, Voluntary

A Durham-based fintech has purchased 25 acres (10,1 hectares) of new woodland in Northeast England as part of a commitment to become climate positive by 2035, the company announced on Tuesday.
