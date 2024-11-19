COP29: US agriculture department to invest $7.7 bln in conservation programmes in 2025

Published 14:50 on November 19, 2024 / Brandon Mulder

The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) will provide $7.7 billion for its various conservation programmes in the 2025 fiscal year, the country's agriculture secretary said Tuesday at COP29, expressing confidence that such initiatives will continue with the upcoming change of presidential administration.