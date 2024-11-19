COP29: US agriculture department to invest $7.7 bln in conservation programmes in 2025
Published 14:50 on November 19, 2024 / Last updated at 14:50 on November 19, 2024 / Brandon Mulder / Americas, US, Voluntary
The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) will provide $7.7 billion for its various conservation programmes in the 2025 fiscal year, the country's agriculture secretary said Tuesday at COP29, expressing confidence that such initiatives will continue with the upcoming change of presidential administration.
The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) will provide $7.7 billion for its various conservation programmes in the 2025 fiscal year, the country's agriculture secretary said Tuesday at COP29, expressing confidence that such initiatives will continue with the upcoming change of presidential administration.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.