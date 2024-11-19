EMEA > Euro Markets: Midday Update

Euro Markets: Midday Update

Published 12:10 on November 19, 2024  /  Last updated at 12:10 on November 19, 2024  / /  EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS

EU carbon prices stalled on Tuesday morning after their 2.2% jump on Monday, trading in a relatively narrow range as gas prices also stabilised and traders waited for signs of new price direction.
EU carbon prices stalled on Tuesday morning after their 2.2% jump on Monday, trading in a relatively narrow range as gas prices also stabilised and traders waited for signs of new price direction.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.