Australian oil major sets 2040 carbon storage target

Published 06:15 on November 19, 2024  /  Last updated at 06:15 on November 19, 2024  / /  Asia Pacific, Australia

Oil and gas major Santos has set a target to build and operate a commercial carbon storage business that would permanently store around 14 million tonnes of third-party CO2 per year by 2040.
