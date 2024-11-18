Carbon Taxes > Denmark approves world’s first tax on agricultural sector emissions

Denmark approves world’s first tax on agricultural sector emissions

Published 15:56 on November 18, 2024  /  Last updated at 15:56 on November 18, 2024  / /  Carbon Taxes, EMEA

Denmark has approved the world's first emissions tax on agriculture, to help achieve its legally-binding target to reduce emissions 70% by 2030 on 1990 levels.
