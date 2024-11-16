Bolivia continues carbon markets U-turn, links up with US-based firm for baselining help
Published 08:23 on November 16, 2024 / Last updated at 08:23 on November 16, 2024 / Alejandra Padin-Dujon / Americas, Nature-based, South & Central, Voluntary
Bolivia’s about-face on carbon markets continued this week as the government teamed up with a US-based environmental data platform for help measuring carbon stocks and emissions, aiming to unlock the country's domestic offering.
Bolivia’s about-face on carbon markets continued this week as the government teamed up with a US-based environmental data platform for help measuring carbon stocks and emissions, aiming to unlock the country's domestic offering.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.