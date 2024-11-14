COP29: Brazil’s Para state to launch call for forest concession tenders
Published 15:13 on November 14, 2024 / Last updated at 15:13 on November 14, 2024 / Alejandra Padin-Dujon / Americas, Nature-based, South & Central, Voluntary
The government of Para state in Brazil is expected this Friday to launch a long-awaited call for tenders to take on an ecological restoration-oriented forest concession, which will generate carbon credits from the reforestation process.
