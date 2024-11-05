Americas > US ethanol producer completes diagnosis of CO2 well leak in Illinois

US ethanol producer completes diagnosis of CO2 well leak in Illinois

Published 22:44 on November 5, 2024  /  Last updated at 01:56 on November 6, 2024  / /  Americas, US, Voluntary

An Illinois agribusiness facing regulatory action has completed diagnosis on the leak from its problematic CO2 monitoring well, maintaining that drinking water sources would not be impacted.
An Illinois agribusiness facing regulatory action has completed diagnosis on the leak from its problematic CO2 monitoring well, maintaining that drinking water sources would not be impacted.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.