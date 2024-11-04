EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: From C-Quest Capital’s ashes, a new Bridge is built
Published 11:45 on November 4, 2024 / Last updated at 11:45 on November 4, 2024 / Mike Szabo / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, Nature-based, Other APAC, US, Voluntary
Senior executives and a major investor in beleaguered developer C-Quest Capital (CQC) have launched their own company, Bridge Carbon, acquiring CQC’s best projects as the firm is wound down after its founder was indicted on fraud charges.
Senior executives and a major investor in beleaguered developer C-Quest Capital (CQC) have launched their own company, Bridge Carbon, acquiring CQC’s best projects as the firm is wound down after its founder was indicted on fraud charges.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.