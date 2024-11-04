EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: From C-Quest Capital’s ashes, a new Bridge is built

Published 11:45 on November 4, 2024 / Last updated at 11:45 on November 4, 2024 / Mike Szabo / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, Nature-based, Other APAC, US, Voluntary

Senior executives and a major investor in beleaguered developer C-Quest Capital (CQC) have launched their own company, Bridge Carbon, acquiring CQC’s best projects as the firm is wound down after its founder was indicted on fraud charges.