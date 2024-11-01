Carbon Taxes > Azerbaijan boosts decarbonisation target, considers carbon tax -media

Published 11:48 on November 1, 2024  /  Last updated at 12:04 on November 1, 2024  / /  Carbon Taxes, EMEA

COP29 host Azerbaijan has boosted its decarbonisation target and is considering the introduction of a carbon tax, said ministers at an Azerbaijani conference, according to local media.
