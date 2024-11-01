FII24: INTERVIEW – Global North compliance schemes should be open to Global South credits, says Kenyan DAC CEO
Published 10:18 on November 1, 2024 / Last updated at 10:18 on November 1, 2024 / Nick Ferris / EMEA, EU ETS, Middle East, UK ETS, Voluntary
Compliance carbon markets in the Global North should be open to accepting high-quality carbon removal credits from Africa, with any argument to the contrary illogical, the CEO of a Kenyan direct air capture (DAC) project developer told Carbon Pulse.
Compliance carbon markets in the Global North should be open to accepting high-quality carbon removal credits from Africa, with any argument to the contrary illogical, the CEO of a Kenyan direct air capture (DAC) project developer told Carbon Pulse.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.