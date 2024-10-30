Americas > COP16: Group launches bioeconomy coalition to scale sustainable markets, finance in the Amazon

COP16: Group launches bioeconomy coalition to scale sustainable markets, finance in the Amazon

Published 19:42 on October 30, 2024  /  Last updated at 19:42 on October 30, 2024  / and /  Americas, Biodiversity, Nature-based, South & Central, Voluntary

A group of over 20 organisations on Wednesday launched a coalition to promote bioeconomy across the Amazon region, looking at the biodiversity credit market as a possible means to scale financing.
A group of over 20 organisations on Wednesday launched a coalition to promote bioeconomy across the Amazon region, looking at the biodiversity credit market as a possible means to scale financing.


A Carbon Pulse login is required to read this content. Register today to access all biodiversity content in full for free.
You can also apply for a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service, for unrivalled news and intelligence on carbon markets and net zero as well as biodiversity. See what we offer.
If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.