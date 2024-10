FII24: We want our exchange to challenge CBL dominance of the carbon spot market, says Saudi VCM CEO

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.We offer aof our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register . If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here

Saudi Arabia has global ambitions for its soon-to-launch carbon credit exchange, and is aiming for the platform to compete with the CBL exchange that currently dominates voluntary carbon market trades, the CEO of the country’s state-backed VCM company told Carbon Pulse on Wednesday.