FII24: We want our exchange to challenge CBL dominance of the carbon spot market, says Saudi VCM CEO
Published 18:35 on October 30, 2024 / Last updated at 18:35 on October 30, 2024 / Nick Ferris / EMEA, Middle East, Voluntary
Saudi Arabia has global ambitions for its soon-to-launch carbon credit exchange, and is aiming for the platform to compete with the CBL exchange that currently dominates voluntary carbon market trades, the CEO of the country’s state-backed VCM company told Carbon Pulse on Wednesday.
