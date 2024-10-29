EMEA > Saudi Arabia to launch compliance carbon market within three years, close behind voluntary market -minister

Saudi Arabia to launch compliance carbon market within three years, close behind voluntary market -minister

Saudi Arabia is looking to launch a national compliance carbon market in the next two to three years, the country’s energy minister revealed on Tuesday.
