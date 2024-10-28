FEATURE: The forgotten legal clause that could unlock EU carbon credits under CORSIA and ETS
Published 06:00 on October 28, 2024 / Last updated at 07:42 on October 28, 2024 / Rebecca Gualandi / EMEA, EU ETS
An overlooked clause in the EU ETS directive could be used as a way to integrate carbon removals in the bloc’s carbon trading system and unlock credits under the United Nation's CORSIA scheme for offsetting aviation emissions, according to policy experts.
