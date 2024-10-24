Americas > COP16: Brazil’s mangrove carbon stock would be worth $8.7 bln as tradeable credits -study

COP16: Brazil’s mangrove carbon stock would be worth $8.7 bln as tradeable credits -study

Published 18:34 on October 24, 2024  /  Last updated at 18:34 on October 24, 2024  / /  Americas, Biodiversity, Nature-based, South & Central, Voluntary

If the entirety of Brazil’s blue carbon stock from mangroves were converted into tradeable tonnes of carbon, its value would total billions, as per an NGO study launched Thursday at COP16 in Cali, Colombia.
