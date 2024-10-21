Euro Markets: Midday Update
Published 12:38 on October 21, 2024 / Last updated at 12:38 on October 21, 2024 / Alessandro Vitelli / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS
European carbon allowances handed back gains of as much as 1.1% on Monday morning to reach midday marginally weaker on the day, as EUA prices broke away from their link to natural gas amid a resumption of the selling pressure that drove the market down last week.
European carbon allowances handed back gains of as much as 1.1% on Monday morning to reach midday marginally weaker on the day, as EUA prices broke away from their link to natural gas amid a resumption of the selling pressure that drove the market down last week.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.