A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.We offer aof our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register . If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

European carbon allowances handed back gains of as much as 1.1% on Monday morning to reach midday marginally weaker on the day, as EUA prices broke away from their link to natural gas amid a resumption of the selling pressure that drove the market down last week.