Euro Markets: Midday Update

Published 12:38 on October 21, 2024 / Last updated at 12:38 on October 21, 2024 / Alessandro Vitelli / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS

European carbon allowances handed back gains of as much as 1.1% on Monday morning to reach midday marginally weaker on the day, as EUA prices broke away from their link to natural gas amid a resumption of the selling pressure that drove the market down last week.