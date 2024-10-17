California refinery to close next year, citing ‘market dynamics’
Published 20:47 on October 17, 2024 / Last updated at 20:47 on October 17, 2024 / Iulia Gheorghiu / Americas, RINs & LCFS, US
An oil refinery in the Los Angeles area is set to shutter in Q4 2025, less than a week after California's legislature approved controversial fuel supply minimums for in-state refiners, according to a company announcement on Wednesday.
