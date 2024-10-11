CFEL2024: Credit surplus will not hold back VCM 2.0, analysts say
Published 14:16 on October 11, 2024 / Last updated at 14:16 on October 11, 2024 / Nick Ferris / EMEA, Voluntary
The credit surplus in the voluntary carbon market (VCM) should not hold back price development and liquidity as the market reforms, analysts at Carbon Forward Expo London said on Thursday, suggesting a two-speed market could develop in the future.
