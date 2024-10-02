Alberta TIER September spot prices fall to lowest in two years as illiquidity dampens market
Published 00:35 on October 2, 2024 / Last updated at 00:35 on October 2, 2024 / Allison Gacad / Americas, Canada
The Alberta Technology Innovation and Emission Reduction (TIER) programme recorded its lowest spot prices in the past two years, attributed to policy uncertainty, according to a report published Tuesday, while worries of forthcoming credit oversupply also shroud the outlook, market observers said.
