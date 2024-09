DATA DIVE: EU industrial demand destruction continues in 2024

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



Industrial emission levels in the EU are plunging to new lows in 2024 as weak output has continued to reduce demand for EUAs in a major way more than two years after the energy crisis triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.