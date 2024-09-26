EU CBAM transition period not long enough for Western Balkan power exporters to comply, says expert

Published 18:15 on September 26, 2024 / Last updated at 18:15 on September 26, 2024 / Nick Ferris / Carbon Taxes, CBAM, EMEA, EU ETS

The transition period for the implementation of CBAM, which runs until 2026, is not long enough for Western Balkan electricity traders to devise new export strategies to the EU, even if the Commission changes its criteria to make it easier for low-carbon exporters to be recognised, according to an expert on the matter.