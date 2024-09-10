UPDATE – Verra lifts suspension of Southern Cardamom REDD+ project after 14-month investigation
Published 14:39 on September 10, 2024 / Last updated at 15:58 on September 10, 2024 / Paddy Gourlay / Asia Pacific, Nature-based, Other APAC, Voluntary
Verra has lifted its suspension of the Southern Cardamom REDD+ project (SCRP) after a 14-month investigation found the huge avoided deforestation scheme in Cambodia conformed to its standards, dismissing allegations of human rights violations.
